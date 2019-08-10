Police investigating hit and run in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit and run into a parked vehicle in Hummelstown on Friday.

When police arrived, they saw a parked vehicle with moderate damage to the back bumper and trunk area.

Police say it happened around the 200 block area of East Main Street.

A witness told the police, they saw a green (teal), older model Ford Ranger pickup truck leave the scene of the crash shortly after it happened.

Based on surveillance footage, police say the driver of the pickup truck appears to be a white man, possibly in his early twenties.

If you know the identity of the pictured man or if you recognize the vehicle contact the Hummelstown Police Department at 717-558-6900.