Police investigating incident after body is found in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of an adult man was found Saturday afternoon in the area of 3100 Concord Road.

Reporting on its Twitter page, the York County Coroner’s Office said they, along with EMS and Springettsbury Township Police, were alerted to the incident at 3:18 p.m.

Officials say, at this time, no foul play is suspected.

The coroner’s office said the man was reported to be homeless in the area.

Officials say his identity is known to them but will not be released until next of kin are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at 8 at Lehigh Valley Hospital to assist with determining the cause and manner of death.

Springettsbury Township Police is the investigating agency.