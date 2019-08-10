Unity Fest brings music lovers to York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - Music fans gathered at the PeoplesBank Park on Saturday for the 2019 Unity Fest.

The festival is the first multicultural celebration held at the park. It featured more than 30 artists.

Checkmate Entertainment hosted the event to celebrate diversity and unity through music and entertainment.

"We getting everybody together to just give that love, that unity, get that feeling in the air," said organizer, Eli C. Kinnard III, "because we are tired of the divide, the racial divide. We want to bring everybody together and this is the premise, just come together man that's all."

The event included internationally acclaimed artists and entertainers from all different genres.