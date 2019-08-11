1st Cumberland Valley fly fishing and outdoor festival hosted in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Allenberry, TCO Outdoors, and Troegs Independent Brewing Company joined forces to host the 1st Cumberland Valley Fly Fishing and Outdoor Festival on Sunday.

The two-day festival brought people out to meet outdoor vendors, learn a variety of skills and enjoy some beer.

"Being able to learn from the experts in the field who are the local guys, going out and fishing every day," said Cody Meassick, outdoor activities director at Allenberry Resort, "There's not many places that are giving free education about fly fishing out there, but we wanted to be able to provide that to the local community."

Organizers hope to host the event again next year.