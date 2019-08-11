Back-to-school block party benefits homeless families in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER- Food, fun, and family. A Back-to-School party combined all three Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people and even furry animals came out to the 3rd annual Back-to-School block party for the School District of Lancaster. All students and their families were invited to Lafayette Elementary School for the fun. The fun didn't cost, but it supported a good cause: Families experiencing homelessness within the District.

"A lot more than people think," Zac Nesbitt, an organizer, said. "I know through talking to some teachers in the School District, and things like that, it's actually a large number in varying degrees. Whether they're staying with extended family, where they are not in a stable home situation."

The money raised directly benefits the parent involvement and families in transition programs of the School District. Organizers said they hoped to raise several thousand dollars.