Four displaced by house fire in North Codorus Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say four people were displaced following an early morning house fire in North Codorus Township.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house on the 1800 block of Hoke Road around 2:00 a.m. today for reports of a fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are not currently known and damages haven’t been estimated at this time.

The fire is still under investigation by the York County Fire Marshall.