Hollabaugh Brothers host 29th annual peach festival in Adams County

Posted 11:30 PM, August 11, 2019, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY - Peaches were the star attraction on Sunday at the 29th annual peach festival.

Hollabaugh Brothers hosted the occasion featuring plenty of family-fun entertainment and of course, lots of peaches. The event also included a popular favorite, peach ice cream sundae.

"We`re just all about family and fun here," said Ellie Hollabaugh, manager at Hollabaugh Bros., "I think this is a place that you can put away your phones and your devices and everything and get out, be on a farm, enjoy the outdoors, and this is a fantastic year for peaches. They are just out of this world this year."

All of the money raised by the family-owned fruit and vegetable farm will go to local programs and The United Way of Adams County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.