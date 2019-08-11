Hollabaugh Brothers host 29th annual peach festival in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY - Peaches were the star attraction on Sunday at the 29th annual peach festival.

Hollabaugh Brothers hosted the occasion featuring plenty of family-fun entertainment and of course, lots of peaches. The event also included a popular favorite, peach ice cream sundae.

"We`re just all about family and fun here," said Ellie Hollabaugh, manager at Hollabaugh Bros., "I think this is a place that you can put away your phones and your devices and everything and get out, be on a farm, enjoy the outdoors, and this is a fantastic year for peaches. They are just out of this world this year."

All of the money raised by the family-owned fruit and vegetable farm will go to local programs and The United Way of Adams County.