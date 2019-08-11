TONIGHT: We can expect another cool night with low temperatures around 60 degrees and mostly clear skies. Our average low temperature this time of year is 65, so we are slightly below average tonight. A few areas of patchy fog are possible before sunrise, however, this isn’t a widespread threat.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNS: Increasing humidity returns for the start of the work week. An area of high pressure, which kept us dry and comfortable this weekend, moves off the coast sending a southerly wind back into the area. This will help increase temperatures and humidity on Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Be sure to stay well hydrated if you will be spending long periods of time outdoors.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN: A cold front will help increase cloud cover and the chance for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. As of this evening, the National Weather Service has the region under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms returns

Wednesday as the front pushes east. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will remain at or slightly above average for this time of year. The average high temperature is 85. Behind the cold front, Thursday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. The latter half of the week will feature mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.

For all your Weather Smart weather updates stay with Fox43. I’m meteorologist Molly Cochran.