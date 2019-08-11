× Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Boiling Springs

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating five vehicle break-ins reported in Boiling Springs.

Police say they received the theft reports from vehicles on East Countryside Drive, Shirley Lane, and West Springville Road.

They believe the thefts happened sometime during the evening hours of Friday or Saturday.

Cash and loose change were the only items stolen, from the unlocked vehicles police say.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Trooper Alex Kydd at (717) 249-2121.