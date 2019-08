Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's weekend album features an 8-foot tall dragon made out of tires. It's builder is 20-year-old Noah Russell. Noah has been working on it for several hours a week since February.

Noah built the dragon for the Good Ole Day's Parade in Littlestown, Adams County. He says he built one for last year's parade and it was so well received, he decided to go bigger this year. It even breathes fire!

The parade is this Thursday at 6:30 pm.