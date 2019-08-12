× 18-year-old dies in fall from truck in Lancaster County Saturday night

LANCASTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old man died Saturday night after falling from a truck in Earl Township, the Lancaster County coroner said Monday.

The victim was one of 12 people riding in the truck, according to New Holland Police. He fell from the bed of the truck as it went around a turn along Red Well Road near Lowry Road. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled the death accidental and said the person died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Diamantoni said more identifying information will be released when family is notified.