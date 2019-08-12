× Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly raping woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly raping a woman.

Frederick Rickard III, 28, is facing rape, strangulation, and unlawful restraint charges for his role in the incident.

On July 27, police received a report from a woman who claimed that she was raped on or about May 23.

The victim claimed that Rickard III had pulled her from the street into a residence in the 70 block of Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg.

She said that her clothes were forcibly removed and she was assaulted.

On August 9, investigators spoke with Rickard about the allegation.

Rickard claimed that he did not remember having sex with the woman, but he could not deny that it may have occurred.

He was arraigned and committed to Franklin County Jail.