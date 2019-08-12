Chicago woman allegedly tried to pass fake prescriptions at CVS Pharmacy in Manheim Township

Posted 5:25 PM, August 12, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Chicago woman with two counts of forgery after she allegedly tried to pass two fraudulent prescriptions at CVS Pharmacy in Manheim Township.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the pharmacy in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike.

Police say 24-year-old Sherell Gentry was arrested when she returned to the pharmacy to retrieve the controlled substances.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 14.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.