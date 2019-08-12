× Chicago woman allegedly tried to pass fake prescriptions at CVS Pharmacy in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Chicago woman with two counts of forgery after she allegedly tried to pass two fraudulent prescriptions at CVS Pharmacy in Manheim Township.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the pharmacy in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike.

Police say 24-year-old Sherell Gentry was arrested when she returned to the pharmacy to retrieve the controlled substances.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 14.