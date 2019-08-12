Child flown to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Chambersburg

Posted 4:39 AM, August 12, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A seven-year-old was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

On August 11 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Motel 6 in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg for a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police say a seven-year-old was running from the east side of the parking lot to cross a driveway headed towards the Motel 6.

Authorities say that after the child ran into the driveway area, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The motorists stopped and remained on scene of the crash.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.