× Child flown to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A seven-year-old was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

On August 11 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Motel 6 in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg for a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police say a seven-year-old was running from the east side of the parking lot to cross a driveway headed towards the Motel 6.

Authorities say that after the child ran into the driveway area, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The motorists stopped and remained on scene of the crash.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.