Bill Cosby’s defense lawyers to argue conviction in court today in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Appeals Court in Harrisburg is scheduled to hear arguments today on why Bill Cosby’s conviction should be overturned.

Cosby’s legal team will argue for a new trial, citing a number of possible trial errors, according to reports.

In April 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in a State Prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

More than 50 other women have accused Cosby of inappropriate contact as well.