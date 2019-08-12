× Dauphin County jury convicts Harrisburg man on drug charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was convicted by a jury Monday on drug charges, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Abdul Gaston, 28, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the DA’s Office says.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on June 27, 2018.

Gaston was pulled over and confronted about a digital scale under the driver’s seat. He then told police that there was also seven grams of cocaine in the vehicle, according to the DA’s Office.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered over 17 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of fentanyl.

A detective with the county testified that 10 grams of fentanyl is enough for between 300 and 400 individual baggies if it were packaged for personal use. That’s worth upwards of $4,000, the detective added.