LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four people were displaced after a house fire on Sunday.

According to the Red Cross, four people were displaced after a fire at a house in the 40 block of Locust Drive in Elizabethtown.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

We are providing food, clothing and lodging assistance to a family of 2 adults and 2 children who were displaced by a fire today at their home in the 40 block of Locust Drive, Elizabethtown (Lancaster County) — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) August 12, 2019