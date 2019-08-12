× Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Hershey Theater on Nov. 22

HERSHEY — The Goo Goo Dolls will return to the Hershey Theater during their 2019 Miracle Pill Tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

Beach Slang, a Philadelphia punk rock band, will be the opening act.

Tickets, which start at $42.35, go on sale Friday at the Giant Center Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com (the Hershey Theater Box Office is closed through August 18).

Goo Goo Dolls announced a headlining fall tour in support of their upcoming album, Miracle Pill, which is set to release on September 13. The highly anticipated Miracle Pill will mark their 12th alternative rock record. As a band of more than 30 years, they show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 16. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.