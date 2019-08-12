Hot and humid start to the week on Monday, monitoring a severe threat on Tuesday

HOTTER, TURNING MORE HUMID: Temperatures start to climb higher Monday after quite the pleasant start, and the humidity returns as well. The morning is still comfortable and wonderful, with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Those morning temperatures start in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine helps temperatures rebound fast through the morning, and the humidity slowly starts creeping back as well. Afternoon high temperatures peak in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. It feels muggy again by the end of the day. At times, the heat index feels like the lower 90s for some with increasing humidity. The overnight period is warm, stuffy, but quiet under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday the next system approaches the region, and it brings the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. With plenty of warmth and humidity in place, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible too. There’s the potential for damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Heavy downpours could also lead to areas of flooding. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

STAYING A BIT UNSETTLED: Tuesday’s system is showing signs of stalling nearby, leaving a small shower or thunderstorm chance on Wednesday. The best chance is along the Mason-Dixon Line, with drier conditions and more sunshine likely to the north. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still muggy too. Another weak system slides across the region on Thursday, and this brings the chance for some more showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s, and the humidity is still present. Dry conditions return again for Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures start to creep up a bit for the weekend! There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. It’s more of the same for Sunday, but this time around, there’s the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the middle to upper 80s with muggy conditions in place.

-Andrea Michaels