× Learn more about ensuring students’ mental health in the age of school shooting anxiety

With many kids around the country heading back to school in the next few weeks, many experts say more resources need to be devoted to ensuring their mental health.

Children’s advocates say there’s a lot of students who are dealing with more than just stress.

Research shows that today’s kids aren’t just anxious about their school work. A survey by Pew Research found 57 percent of teens are worried about a shooting happening at their school.

The number of school shootings has normalized anxiety around student safety.

To learn more about this issue, go here.