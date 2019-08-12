× Man accused of stalking Chambersburg woman while incarcerated in state prison

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have charged a state prison inmate with stalking and terroristic threats after he allegedly continued harassing a Chambersburg woman with phone calls and letters while incarcerated.

Donald Yeager Jr., 24, also allegedly said “I’m getting her when I get out” in reference to the victim while at a court hearing, Chambersburg Police say.

Yeager is incarcerated at SCI Laurel Highlands and had been charged with stalking the victim in the past, police say.

The victim reported that he began contacting her again from prison on May 3, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The continued contact violated a Protection From Abuse Order the victim had filed against Yeager, police say.

The victim reported that Yeager was calling her and sending letters from prison, police allege. Some of the letters to her were addressed in another inmate’s name, according to police. The prison staff at SCI Laurel Highlands verified that the victim’s phone number was on Yeager’s call list, police say.

Police say the victim called numerous times due to the steady harassment by Yeager.

During a court hearing in which he was accused of indirect criminal contempt for violating the PFA, Yeager allegedly said “If I do this two and a half and she f***s my life up, I’m getting her when I get out,” in reference to the victim, police say.

Yeager also allegedly said “It’s a promise. Put that on the books. And I’m going to have my sister beat her ass,” at the hearing, according to police.