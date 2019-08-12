× Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman outside Fairview Township home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman outside his home.

Timothy Wood Sr., 39, is facing simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief charges for his role in the incident.

On August 9 around 11:30 a.m., police arrested Wood following a domestic dispute outside his Ross Avenue home in Fairview Township.

Police say they were on patrol when they found Wood and a woman involved in an altercation.

Authorities say they detained Wood, who was uncooperative, to investigate the situation.

The woman told police that a verbal dispute with Wood turned physical, and that he assaulted her numerous times in the street.

Two witnesses confirmed these events to police.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

As a result, Wood was arrested and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $1,000 bail.