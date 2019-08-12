× Melvin Carter, a York native, promoted to brigadier general in Marine Corps

TRIANGLE, Va. — Melvin Carter, a York native, has been promoted to brigadier general in the United States Marine Corps.

The ceremony took place Friday at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia.

Carter enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1985 and was awarded an NROTC scholarship to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduation in 1992.

Carter has served as a Marine Air Ground Task Force Intelligence Officer throughout the majority of his 34 years of service. He will now serve as the director of intelligence for the Marine Corps.