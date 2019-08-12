× Police: 2 people transported to hospital after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Lancaster.

Police responded to the 700 block of North Shippen Street at 9:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

While officers canvassed the scene for evidence, witnesses and potential video surveillance sites, a second victim was located. Police say he suffered a graze wound and it’s also not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip here or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS, plus your message, to 847411.

This story has been updated from its previous version.