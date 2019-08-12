Police identify suspect, victim in Dauphin County murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update (August 13, 1:10 p.m.): Susquehanna Township Police have identified the victim as Kelly Marie Kearn, 40. Police say the male suspect is Julian Robert Kearn, 50, her estranged husband. They are calling the incident a pre-meditated murder-suicide.

Julian Kearn posted a message on Facebook Monday that stated he was "going to go out on his own terms," and lured his estranged wife to the parking lot to kill her before taking his own life.

Previously:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- UPDATE (August 13, 4:30 a.m.): Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Around 8:40 p.m. on August 12, authorities were dispatched to the parking lot outside of Regal Cinemas on Caughey Drive in Susquehanna Township, according to emergency dispatch.

Police said that a man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds.

According to District Attorney Fran Chardo, all evidence in the case "indicates a murder-suicide."

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.

