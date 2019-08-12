Police investigate armed robbery of Sunoco in York City

YORK — Police are investigating an armed robbery in York City.

The robbery occurred Sunday night at Sunoco in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, according to police.

Police were called to the business around 10:50 p.m.

Witnesses advised that three males entered the store and demanded money, police say. They each had a firearm.

Police investigate armed robbery of A-Plus Sunoco store in Spring Garden Township

Police say the males left with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen driving away in a silver sedan.

Police believe that this robbery may be related to three others: two in West Manchester Township (August 1 – Buy Rite Beer Distributor on Richland Avenue and August 7 – Sunoco on Roosevelt Avenue) and one in Spring Garden Township (August 6 – Sunoco on Mount Rose Avenue).

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
    • Instructions for using text tip line
      • Enter number 847-411
      • start message with – yorktips
      • text your message
