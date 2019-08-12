Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Hummelstown.

The crash occurred Friday morning in the 200 block of East Main Street. Police were called to the scene around 7:56 a.m.

Police say a greenish older model Ford or Mazda pickup truck struck a parked vehicle and fled after it happened.

The truck was last seen going north on North Hanover Street into South Hanover Township.

The driver appears to be a younger, white male, possibly in his early twenties, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should contact Hummelstown Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

