Police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in Lancaster Township.

Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police say five vehicles were entered into. Four of the five vehicles were unlocked.

A backpack, $20 in cash and a Glock 22 pistol were taken — a total loss of $470, according to police.

The thefts occurred in the following locations: the 1100 block Hamilton Park Drive, 1200 block Spencer Avenue, 1200 block Atkins Avenue, 1100 block Spring Grove Avenue and 1000 block Davis Drive.

One of the crimes was captured on a home security camera (see above).

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.