Police searching for missing, autistic 21-year-old Franklin County man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old autistic man.

Vaughn Grams has been missing since 1:00 a.m. on August 10.

He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt, black sweatpants, and black crocs.

Grams is described as a white man who stands about 6’1″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.