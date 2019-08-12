Police seek help in identifying suspects in retail theft spree at Lancaster outlet stores

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three suspects in a series of retail thefts at multiple outlet stores on Sunday.

According to police, the trio entered the Gap, Old Navy and Justice Outlet stores between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and stole several items from each store, concealing the merchandise in their shopping bags.

All three suspects are described as women in their 20’s, standing between 5-4 and 5-8.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Officer Heistand at (717) 291-4676, referring to Incident No. 1908013124.