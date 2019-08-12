Police seeking to identify two people in connection to robbery of vending machines at Dauphin County hotel

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help in identifying two people who allegedly moved security cameras at the time hotel vending machines were robbed.

On August 10, police were dispatched to the Baymont Inn in Lower Paxton Township for a complaint of a suspicious person.

The hotel manager reported to police that he noticed several overhead security cameras had been pushed toward the ground.

He also told police that this often happens when people are attempting to break into the hotel’s vending machines.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the manager found the above pictured man and woman, and said they appear to be the people responsible for knocking the cameras offline.

An investigation revealed that at least one of the vending machines had been forcibly entered and its cash and coins had been taken.

Police are asking that if you have information in connection to this case, to contact them at 717-657-5656.