Ravens trade kicker to Vikings for fifth round pick

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have capitalized on another team’s need, by swapping a 2018 undrafted free agent kicker in exchange for a fifth round pick.

Baltimore shipped K Kaare Vedvick to the kicker-needy Minnesota Vikings for a fifth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vedvick, 25, hit each of his four field goal attempts in the Ravens’ preseason opener.

Of course, the Ravens have K Justin Tucker, and didn’t need Vedvick. So, the team opted to move him.

The Vikings have struggled to find consistency with their kickers in recent seasons, going through the likes of Ks Daniel Carlson and Dan Bailey in 2018.