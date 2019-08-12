× Teen Choice Awards 2019: The winners list

It was a big night Sunday for Taylor Swift and the TV series “Riverdale” at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.

Swift took home the inaugural Icon Award during the show, which aired on Fox.

She used her acceptance speech to support the US Women’s National soccer team’s fight against the gender pay gap.

The team’s co-captain, Alex Morgan, presented the superstar singer with the award.

The players have become visible advocates about the need for pay equality among the sexes — given that they’re not paid the same as their male counterparts.

“Get online, talk about it, let people know how you feel about it because what happened to them is unfair,” Swift said. “It’s happening everywhere, and they are heroes and icons for standing up.”

“Riverdale” took home four surfboard trophies, including Choice Drama TV Show, Drama Actor and Actress for stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, and Choice Ship for the pair.

“Avengers: Endgame” was also was a big winner, scoring awards in the action film category for Choice Movie, Choice Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Actress for Scarlett Johansson and Choice Villain for Josh Brolin.

Musical group The Jonas Brothers were awarded the Decade Award.

The following is the complete list of winners:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson — “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

“Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith — “Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott — “Aladdin”

Choice Drama Movie

“After”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hero Fiennes Tiffin — “After”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford — “After”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo — “The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano — “The Perfect Date”

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin — “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Summer Movie

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland — “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Zendaya — “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Shadowhunters”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Jared Padalecki — “Supernatural”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Katherine McNamara — “Shadowhunters”

Choice Action TV Show

“MacGyver”

Choice Action TV Actor

Stephen Amell — “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress

Gabrielle Union — “L.A.’s Finest”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil — “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Nina Dobrev — “Fam”

Choice TV Villain

Cameron Monaghan — “Gotham”

Choice Reality TV Show

“America’s Got Talent”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“Friends”

Choice Summer TV Show

“Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actor

Noah Schnapp — “Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist

Lauren Jauregui — “Expectations”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson — “Two of Us”

Choice Song: Group

BLACKPINK — “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Choice Pop Song

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet — “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Choice Latin Song

CNCO — “Pretend”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Choice Rock Song

Panic! At The Disco — “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) — “Boy With Luv”

Choice Summer Song

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist

Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour

BTS — “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Choice Song From A Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) — ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Choice Ship

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Emma Chamberlain

Choice Male Web Star

David Dobrik

Choice Comedy Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Choice Social Star

Noah Centineo

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Hannah Meloche

Choice Gamer

PewDiePie

Choice YouTuber

Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom

#BTSARMY

Choice Music Web Star

Annie LeBlanc

Teen Choice Take Note Award — Presented by Crayola

Kayva Kopparapu

Sebastian and Brandon Martinez

Marsai Martin

Leon “Kida” Burns (Kida the Great)

Celai West

Braxton Moral

Mari Copeny

Logan Guleff