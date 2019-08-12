West Manchester Township Police investigate armed robbery of Sunoco

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery of Sunoco in West Manchester Township.

The armed robbery occurred Wednesday at the store in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say one male approached the clerk and demanded cash out of the register while the other stood as a lookout on the east side of the business at the entrance door. Both males were wearing masks.

The males then fled across Roosevelt Avenue to Conewago Avenue.

The first suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male or light-skinned African American, according to police. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say the second suspect, believed to be an African American male, was wearing black sweatpants and a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Township police are working with officers in York City and Spring Garden Township as they’re also investigating similar robberies.

Anyone with information should contact West Manchester Township Police.