Adams County firefighter who was ejected from firetruck on August 2 has died

Posted 10:01 PM, August 13, 2019, by

Credit - Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County firefighter who was ejected from a firetruck on August 2 has died.

Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman on Tuesday.

State Police said Assistant Chief Wagaman and others were responding to a crash in Menallen Township when the incident occurred.

Assistant Chief Wagaman sustained severe injuries and was flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

