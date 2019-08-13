Adams County firefighter who was ejected from firetruck on August 2 has died
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County firefighter who was ejected from a firetruck on August 2 has died.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman on Tuesday.
State Police said Assistant Chief Wagaman and others were responding to a crash in Menallen Township when the incident occurred.
Assistant Chief Wagaman sustained severe injuries and was flown to a local trauma center for treatment.