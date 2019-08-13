× Authorities identify body found Saturday in Springettsbury Township

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the 60-year-old man who was found dead Saturday afternoon in Springettsbury Township.

According to York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay, the deceased is David S. Lehman Sr., who was homeless, but had been living in the East York area most recently.

Lehman’s body was found at about 3:18 p.m. by Springettsbury Township Police and EMS on the 3100 block of Concord Road. He was declared dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, Gay’s office said.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but results were not available.