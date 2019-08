× Carlisle Police: Juvenile who had been missing since August 1 has been located and returned to family

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A juvenile who had been missing since August 1 has been located and returned to his family, police said Tuesday.

Freddy Cespedes was located around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On August 1, he left his home in the 500 block of South Hanover Street and didn’t return.