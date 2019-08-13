× CAT announces meetings, survey to study service network redesign to address future needs

HARRISBURG — As part of Capital Area Transit (CAT) modernization plans, the agency said this week it is conducting a comprehensive study for a service network redesign to address current and future transit needs in the south central PA region.

CAT Project 2020 will be ongoing through the end of the year, with a goal of providing the public with a new service plan in 2020. The project begins with a series of public meetings to be conducted by Boston consultants Nelson Nygaard, contracted to provide the final service report in December.

“With this comprehensive service redesign, in addition to technology upgrades across the organization, we continue to modernize CAT,” Rich Farr, CAT Executive Director, said. “Over the last two years we have added new phone and customer information technology, as well financial and human resources data processing, new fareboxes and fare technology, and an upgraded training program.” Farr added.

Public and rider input is fundamental to the CAT service reassessment and modernization process, so three public engagement meetings are scheduled in August and will be held in Hampden Township in Mechanicsburg and Strawberry Square in downtown Harrisburg.

Date and times are as follows:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11 am to 1 PM at Strawberry Square at 320 Market St., Harrisburg

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Hampden Township Building at 230 S. Sporting Hill Rd., Mechanicsburg

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11 am to 1 PM at Strawberry Square at 320 Market St. Harrisburg

The meetings will be open-house format, so plan to stop by as your schedule permits to review materials and provide your input into the planning process. If you have any questions about the CAT 2020 Service Plan or public input, please contact info@cattransit.com.

In addition to public meetings, an online “plan your own transit service” survey can be accessed at www.cattransitsurvey.com

Source: Capital Area Transit