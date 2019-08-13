× DA’s Office warns of adulterated products at stores in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public of adulterated products in stores in Silver Spring and Hampden Townships.

On August 2, Silver Spring Township Police received a report that an individual purchased an item packaged as Sensodyne brand toothpaste from Giant Food Store. The person opened the box and inside was a different brand of toothpaste that had also been tampered with and altered with an unknown substance, police said.

According to the DA’s Office, police traced the item, with cooperation from Giant, and determined that it had been returned by a previous customer.

Further investigation revealed that the same customer had purchased hundreds of items from stores, including, but not limited to, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Wegmans in both townships. The customer allegedly altered the products, which included medications and other health and beauty items, before returning them.

Anyone who believes that they have purchased an item that has been tampered with should contact Detective Andrew Bassler 717-591-8240 or via email: abassler@sstwp.org.