LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of using the credit card information of an Ephrata resident to make fraudulent purchases.

The suspects allegedly bought 15 Visa gift cards worth more than $7,500 at Walmart stores in Ephrata, Reading, and Elverson.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Ephrata Police Officer Albaugh at (717) 738-9200 ext. 263.