First positive sample of West Nile Virus collected in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — The first confirmed positive test sample for West Nile Virus was recorded from mosquitoes collected in Conewago Township on August 7, the Adams County Conservation District announced Tuesday.

Additional surveillance and mosquito trapping in Conewago Township is now being performed, the Conservation District said.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile Virus, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile fever and/or encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile fever or encephalitis.

The Adams County Conservation District urges all residents, businesses, developers and farmers to be responsible and help eliminate mosquitoes by inspecting their properties for sources of stagnant water, like tarps, tires, buckets, construction debris, pools, plastic toys, gutters, watering troughs, and bird baths. Eliminating these sources of stagnant water is the best method to reduce mosquito populations that can transmit West Nile Virus, the Conservation District says.

Rain barrels can also breed mosquitoes and need to be completely screened, according to the Conservation District.

There have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Adams County so far this year, and no confirmed birds that have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

For more information about reducing mosquitoes in Adams County or to report a concern, call the Adams County Conservation District – Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program at (717) 334-0636.