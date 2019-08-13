× Four men arrested, accused of robbing victim at knifepoint in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Four men have been charged in an armed robbery that occurred in Shippensburg last week, according to Shippensburg Police.

Cordell Marpoe, TJ Thompson, Kevin Mason, and Ted Ennis are charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy (robbery), burglary, criminal conspiracy (burglary), aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy (aggravated assault), criminal trespass, theft, and criminal conspiracy (theft) in the August 8 incident, which occurred on the 400 block of East King Street, police say.

According to police, the victim walked into his house at about 10:10 p.m. to find the four suspects inside. They allegedly backed the victim into a corner and one of them, later identified as Marpoe, threatened the victim with a knife, police say. They then allegedly removed several items from the house and fled.

Police identified the suspects by the following day and took three of them — Thompson, Marpoe, and Ennis — into custody Friday night. Mason was taken into custody in Chambersburg on Saturday, police say.

All four were arraigned on the charges, and bail was set at $100,000 each, police say.

State Police, Carlisle Police, Shippensburg University Police, Franklin County Adult Probation, and sheriffs departments from Franklin and Cumberland counties assisted in the investigation.