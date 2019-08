× Grantville woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Grantville woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. near the entrance of Hollywood Casino in East Hanover Township.

State Police say 24-year-old Ashley Jennings was traveling on Fox Run Road when she failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.

Jennings’ vehicle left the roadway, struck a grass embankment and then hit a tree.