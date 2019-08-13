HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.

Posted 9:55 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, August 13, 2019

Fresh cut grass, rubber pellets on the turf, blood, sweat and tears. High school football camps start with two-a-days practice. FOX43 High School Football Frenzy staff pay a visit to Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp. in Dauphin County.

