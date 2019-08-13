Man accused of fracturing 8-year-old’s skull with shovel, raping her

Posted 5:44 AM, August 13, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man was arrested Saturday after allegedly using a shovel to attack an 8-year-old girl, who police say he raped and robbed Friday.

Cane L. Madden, 29, was previously ruled mentally incompetent by a judge in February who dismissed charges that he bit off part of a woman’s face and sexually assaulted her in 2017, the Associated Press reports.

He was reportedly arrested on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery.

Officers responded Friday to a report saying a girl was beaten and had her iPad stolen. She was found with injuries indicating sexual assault and a fractured skull, a Louisville police arrest citation says.

Madden was questioned nearby and told detectives details about the assault that were deemed “intimate,” the citation says.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.