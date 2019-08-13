× Loose horse found running on Cumberland County road; police seek owner

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the owner of a loose horse that was found running on the roadway.

According to the police release, a brown/chestnut quarter horse was found running on Fish and Game Road in North Newton around 2:00 a.m. on August 13.

Police say that the horse is possibly a thoroughbred and has a white marking on its forehead and white hind hooves.

Anyone having information related to this missing horse are asked to contact State Police at Carlisle at 717-249-2121.