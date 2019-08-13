Olivia’s cooks up Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce

Served along w Grilled Asparagus & Rosemary Roasted Potatoes all garnished w crispy flash fried Sage…

Burre Blanc Sauce: Burre Blanc Sauce in French is a White Butter Sauce

Fresh Sage

White Pepper

Kosher Salt

Shallots – minced

2 oz White Balsamic Vinegar

2 oz Prosecco Wine

3 oz Heavy Cream

8oz Unsalted Butter (never frozen) & clarified

Clarified Butter – Butter that has its milk fats & water removed

Boil wine, vinegar, & shallots. Reduce by half. Add cream, salt, pepper, & sage. Boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to a low-medium whisking constantly, slowly add the butter. Strain, served immediately.

Crispy Flash Fried Sage:

1 bunch fresh Sage

Mix of :

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp granulated garlic

1/4 cup E.V.O.O.

Heat oil. Flash fry 5-6 sage leaves at a time, for only a few seconds. Place on paper towel to soak up any excess grease. Season w the spice mix to taste. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:

Bubbly Ginger Peach

Crown Royal Peach

Ginger Liqueur

Prosecco

Ginger ale

Fresh chopped peaches

Fresh Mint

Toss in a few chopped peaches into a glass, full w ice, add Crown Royal & Ginger liqueur, shake. Top off w ginger ale and Prosecco. Garnish w fresh peaches and mint sprig. Cheers!

Green Goddess Fizz

Midori

Prosecco

Sprite

Fresh chopped Honey Dew

Fresh Mint

Toss chopped Honey Dew and a few mint leaves into glass. Fill w ice, add midori. Shake. Top off w Prosecco and Sprite. Garnish w Honeydew & a fresh mint sprig. Cheers!!