Olivia’s cooks up Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce
Served along w Grilled Asparagus & Rosemary Roasted Potatoes all garnished w crispy flash fried Sage…

Burre Blanc Sauce: Burre Blanc Sauce in French is a White Butter Sauce
Fresh Sage
White Pepper
Kosher Salt
Shallots – minced
2 oz White Balsamic Vinegar
2 oz Prosecco Wine
3 oz Heavy Cream
8oz Unsalted Butter (never frozen) & clarified
Clarified Butter – Butter that has its milk fats & water removed

Boil wine, vinegar, & shallots.  Reduce by half.  Add cream, salt, pepper, & sage.  Boil for 1 minute.  Reduce heat to a low-medium whisking constantly, slowly add the butter.  Strain, served immediately.

Crispy Flash Fried Sage:
1 bunch fresh Sage
Mix of :
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp granulated garlic
…………………………
1/4 cup E.V.O.O.

Heat oil. Flash fry 5-6 sage leaves at a time, for only a few seconds.  Place on paper towel to soak up any excess grease.  Season w the spice mix to taste.  Enjoy!!

Cocktails:
Bubbly Ginger Peach
Crown Royal Peach
Ginger Liqueur
Prosecco
Ginger ale
Fresh chopped peaches
Fresh Mint

Toss in a few chopped peaches into a glass, full w ice, add Crown Royal & Ginger liqueur, shake. Top off w ginger ale and Prosecco. Garnish w fresh peaches and mint sprig. Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Green Goddess Fizz
Midori
Prosecco
Sprite
Fresh chopped Honey Dew
Fresh Mint

Toss chopped Honey Dew and a few mint leaves into glass.  Fill w ice, add midori.  Shake. Top off w Prosecco and Sprite.  Garnish w Honeydew & a fresh mint sprig.  Cheers!!

 

 

