Olivia’s cooks up Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Filet Mignon topped w Crab Imperial & a Sage Burre Blanc Sauce
Served along w Grilled Asparagus & Rosemary Roasted Potatoes all garnished w crispy flash fried Sage…
Burre Blanc Sauce: Burre Blanc Sauce in French is a White Butter Sauce
Fresh Sage
White Pepper
Kosher Salt
Shallots – minced
2 oz White Balsamic Vinegar
2 oz Prosecco Wine
3 oz Heavy Cream
8oz Unsalted Butter (never frozen) & clarified
Clarified Butter – Butter that has its milk fats & water removed
Boil wine, vinegar, & shallots. Reduce by half. Add cream, salt, pepper, & sage. Boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to a low-medium whisking constantly, slowly add the butter. Strain, served immediately.
Crispy Flash Fried Sage:
1 bunch fresh Sage
Mix of :
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp granulated garlic
…………………………
1/4 cup E.V.O.O.
Heat oil. Flash fry 5-6 sage leaves at a time, for only a few seconds. Place on paper towel to soak up any excess grease. Season w the spice mix to taste. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
Bubbly Ginger Peach
Crown Royal Peach
Ginger Liqueur
Prosecco
Ginger ale
Fresh chopped peaches
Fresh Mint
Toss in a few chopped peaches into a glass, full w ice, add Crown Royal & Ginger liqueur, shake. Top off w ginger ale and Prosecco. Garnish w fresh peaches and mint sprig. Cheers!
Green Goddess Fizz
Midori
Prosecco
Sprite
Fresh chopped Honey Dew
Fresh Mint
Toss chopped Honey Dew and a few mint leaves into glass. Fill w ice, add midori. Shake. Top off w Prosecco and Sprite. Garnish w Honeydew & a fresh mint sprig. Cheers!!