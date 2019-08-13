Parking concerns over North 2nd Street two-way conversion project in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Some people living along part of North 2nd Street in Harrisburg are worried about the future of street parking. The North 2nd Street two-way conversion project will take away about 100 parking spaces.

A banner hangs outside a home on the 1200 block of North 2nd Street in Harrisburg reading, "This block of North 2nd Street can't afford to lose any more parking spaces." It's in response to the North 2nd Street two-way conversion project.

"It's going to be bad," said Jemine McKinley, who lives along North 2nd Street. "It's going to be really bad."

Some people living along the street, like McKinley agree their parking spaces need to be protected. McKinley says, at times it's already it's already impossible to find parking along the street, and can't imagine what it will be like to lose 100 parking spaces from Division to Forster Streets.

"It's going to be jam packed down here with cars," said McKinley. "And if we can't find a parking spot, we're going to park illegally."

The city says the reason for the loss of parking spaces is because to pave North 2nd St., they have to install ADA compliant ramps. While people living nearby agree, they still feel like the city should do more to help with the parking issue.

"I feel like they should really get in touch with a lot of the community to see where we all stand with this situation," said McKinley.

The city has held several public meetings and issues a public survey over the last years. It's currently in the process of the selecting the final plan for the project.