Phillies hire Charlie Manuel as hitting coach

Posted 11:28 AM, August 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 10: Manager Charlie Manuel #41 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches batting practice before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 10, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies’ winning-est manager in franchise history is returning to the team.

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies have hired Charlie Manuel as the team’s new hitting coach.

Manuel, 75, will replace John Mallee.

Manuel is revered in Philadelphia, and is known for taking the 2008 Phillies to the World Championship, and helping lead the greatest era in Phillies’ baseball.

Known for his hitting knowledge, Manuel will now look to turn the team around.

