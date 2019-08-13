× Phillies hire Charlie Manuel as hitting coach

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies’ winning-est manager in franchise history is returning to the team.

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies have hired Charlie Manuel as the team’s new hitting coach.

Manuel, 75, will replace John Mallee.

Manuel is revered in Philadelphia, and is known for taking the 2008 Phillies to the World Championship, and helping lead the greatest era in Phillies’ baseball.

Known for his hitting knowledge, Manuel will now look to turn the team around.