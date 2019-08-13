Police looking for 15-year-old who ran away from VisionQuest activity in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who they say ran away from a VisionQuest activity Monday.

VisionQuest staff and clients were participating in an activity in Waynesboro when Noel Carter fled, according to police.

Carter left around 3:55 p.m. and was wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts, black shoes and dark framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts should contact Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip here.

